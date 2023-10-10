Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Dr. Erica Li is a pediatrician in Washington State. She went to medical school at UC Davis and trained in general pediatrics in Los Angeles. She currently teaches medical students from three medical schools and interns from four residency programs. Certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine by the American Board of Pediatrics, Dr. Li is a subspecialist who identifies as a generalist. She is passionate about helping trainees approach clinical problems by mapping out a chain of cause-and-effect, such that each node in the chain can be examined as a potential opportunity to interrupt pathology.

Reading my recent article, “A Pediatrician’s Manifesto for the Modernization of Gender Medicine,” some might assume that I’ve always been skeptical of the Gender Ideology movement. This isn’t the case. In 2014, as a senior pediatrics resident in Los Angeles, I had the opportunity to attend a grand round talk on gender medicine presented by Dr. Johanna Olson (now Olson-Kennedy). For those unfamiliar, a grand round is a lecture presented to a medical department, focusing on a subject where the speaker holds expertise. Concluding her talk, Dr. Olson mentioned that those interested in her field could shadow her at her clinic.

At that point, still uncertain about my career path, I decided to take her up on that offer. I spent four hours at CHLA’s gender clinic, contemplating a potential career in pediatric gender medicine.