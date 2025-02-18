Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

Many of us who oppose wokeness have, at some point over the past several years, felt tempted to throw up our hands and declare that the entire Democratic Party has gone insane.

This pessimism is understandable. In 2019, then-presidential candidate Harris completed an ACLU questionnaire in which she expressed support for publicly funded “gender affirming care” for detained illegal immigrants and federal prisoners. A year later, prominent left-leaning scientists and journalists briefly set aside their dire warnings about masking and social isolation—insisting that failure to comply would kill grandma—to support Black Lives Matter protests. Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, spoke for many on the left when she offered the head-scratching claim that, “In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus.”

In the wake of Hamas’ brutal attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, much of the too-online far-left rushed to defend the terrorist organization. And, of course, there was the widespread—albeit short-lived—push to defund the police.

Do these examples justify blanket pessimism about the Democratic Party as a whole?