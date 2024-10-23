Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Dr. Michael Bailey is an American psychologist, behavioral geneticist, and professor at Northwestern University best known for his work on the etiology of sexual orientation and paraphilia. As professor for 35 years, and a researcher for over 40, Bailey has published over 100 academic articles.

Bailey is a leading expert on the topic of autogynephilia, the phenomenon of males being aroused by the thought or image of themselves as female. In 2003, Bailey wrote The Man Who Would Be Queen, a book that examines gender identity, sexual orientation, and the role of autogynephilia in male-to-female transgender experiences.

The psychoanalyst Joseph Burgo has discussed gender dysphoria, and especially autogynephilic gender dysphoria, in several essays on this site and elsewhere, as well as on podcasts. In response to critical reactions on Twitter/X (including by me), Burgo has challenged skeptics to explain what is wrong with his ideas. Because Burgo’s ideas are receiving attention on influential sites, including Reality’s Last Stand, I have decided to meet this challenge.

Another reason is that I have found a (small?) autogynephilia-obsessed contingent of the gender-critical to be as ideological, overconfident, and hostile to anyone questioning their prejudices as transgender activists, and I (no doubt vainly) hope to persuade them of their errors. This contingent is particularly disappointing, because I have spent much of my recent research time studying rapid-onset gender dysphoria and providing evidence for it. I would have thought I’d be considered an ally. Oh well. I have thick skin.

I have been planning to write about autogynephilia (AGP) for Reality’s Last Stand for some time now, and this is my first contribution. I intend to write several more pieces on AGP because it is an important topic that’s not being discussed well by either trans rights activists or gender criticals. This first essay is different from what is to come, however. Here, I will address the problematic nature of the evidence Burgo has provided for his views, rather than what we generally know about AGP. In future essays, I will focus on scientific findings related to AGP, including recent, not-yet-published data. I will especially try to address common concerns about AGP among those who consider themselves gender critical.