Reality's Last Stand

John Robert
Mar 27, 2023

I've long thought no one should be awarded a bachelor's level degree without successful completion of at least the one semester Introduction to Statistics. It's a matter of simple literacy. The problem is most apparent (and annoying) during election campaigns when journalists breathlessly report tiny differences or changes in polling results. We all too often only find the poll's estimated error interval buried near the end of the report if not omitted altogether.

Frederick R Prete
Mar 27, 2023

Very good analysis.... and we see the fallacies applied to academic achievement, too... "When ‘Black’ & ‘Hispanic’ Students Outscore ‘Asian’ & ‘White’ Students on the ACT, Nobody Notices"

https://everythingisbiology.substack.com/p/when-black-and-hispanic-students

But, unfortunately, I'm no longer convinced that most people are willing to process information in the more subtle ways needed to follow your advice (as good as it is).... that takes a lot of time, energy, and often means that the information does not fall neatly into their world view.... It's easier, and more satisfying to simplify the information... that was one of the points that I tried to make in "There is 'Biological Evidence for Gender Identity...' but it’s not what you think."

https://everythingisbiology.substack.com/p/there-is-biological-evidence-for

In any event, I do hope that your advice impacts at least a few minds... I try to do the same every day in the classroom! Thanks again for a great essay... Sincerely, Frederick

