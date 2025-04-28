Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicole Dickens's avatar
Nicole Dickens
17h

Can I just for one second say "no duh?!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PhDBiologistMom's avatar
PhDBiologistMom
14h

I don’t know about the others off hand, but the $467M to Penn “from Germany” is actually a payment from BioNTech (a German company) in settlement of a lawsuit against it regarding royalties owed under an IP license.

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/biontech-enters-settlement-with-us-agency-upenn-over-covid-vaccine-royalties-2024-12-27/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Colin Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture