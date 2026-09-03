Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Benjamin Ryan's avatar
Benjamin Ryan
1h

Thanks, everyone, for reading our reporting about this egregious Cambridge PhD thesis that Jason Arday approved. You can check out the many other Substacks I've written about Jason Arday here: https://benryan.substack.com

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Margaret G's avatar
Margaret G
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You just gained a subscriber.

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