Greg
1d

One can only hope for some justice for these people who have exploited innocent children for their own ideological purposes.

Hippiesq
1dEdited

Thank you son much for this. The point that it is not WHO wrote the HHS Report, but WHAT it said - the substance - is what matters cannot be stressed enough.

I don’t care who says the Earth is round or gravity is a real force or 2 plus 2 equals 4. I care whether those things are true.

I care about treating young vulnerable individuals in distress with proper interventions (which may mean no interventions, talk therapy, behavioral therapy, dietary changes, or many other things - with the most drastic being chemicals and surgeries to alter their appearance and their bodily functions). If Donald Trump’s administration funded proper research that can help these individuals, I want to hear about it and fairly critique it - despite the fact that I disagree with much of what he has to say on other topics. If this is the one good thing his administration does to help this country and maybe the world, we should certainly take that and use it to our advantage.

If someone wants to deny facts, it is incumbent on that dissenting party to explain why those facts are not true. If someone wants to challenge the principles of gravitational force, they must explain their alternative theory, not scream about what a bigot Isaac Newton was (not that I know anything about Isaac Newton’s opinions about race and ethnicity).

Clearly, the AAP and APA and Endocrine Society don’t care about the vulnerable individuals they are pushing into extreme interventions or they would have properly engaged in the HHS Report.

© 2025 Colin Wright
