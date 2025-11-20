Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Dr. Colin Wright is an evolutionary biology PhD, Manhattan Institute Fellow, and CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Reality’s Last Stand. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Times, the New York Post, Newsweek, City Journal, Quillette, Queer Majority, and other major news outlets and scientific journals.

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services re-released its major report on the treatment of pediatric gender dysphoria after putting it through post-publication peer review. It emerged unscathed. For years, America’s leading medical associations have insisted that “gender-affirming care” for minors is grounded in a solid scientific foundation. This review process gave them a chance to prove it. Instead, what happened says more about the state of U.S. medical groups than anything we’ve seen in a long time.

HHS invited three organizations that have spent years insisting that “gender-affirming care” for minors is safe, effective, life-saving, and evidence-based: the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Psychiatric Association (APA), and the Endocrine Society. This was their chance to show the public the solid data behind those claims.

Two of the three didn’t bother. The AAP and the Endocrine Society simply refused to participate.

This is not like declining to join a combative panel discussion on cable news or a hostile podcast debate. This was an invitation to professionally participate in the scientific process at the highest level of federal policymaking, on an issue they claim to understand better than anyone else, and on which they have demanded public trust. If they were truly confident the evidence was on their side, this would have been the moment to demonstrate it. Instead, they walked away, representing an astonishing dereliction of responsibility.

The lone group that did participate—the APA—submitted a review so careless and superficial it’s hard to believe they read the report at all. The HHS authors’ reply reads like an adult patiently explaining basic concepts to a child, as they walked one of the nation’s largest medical organizations through the most elementary principles of evidence-based medicine.

…

As the founder of Reality’s Last Stand, one of my core commitments is helping readers see the full picture, especially on issues where the media landscape fractures into competing narratives. If we’re serious about getting to the truth, we have to understand not just what is being reported, but how and why different outlets frame the same facts so differently. I have personally found Ground News, an app and website, to be an indispensable resource to get a clear picture of the media landscape from all angles.

Take the HHS report at the center of this essay. Ground News’ Coverage Details tell you exactly how widely the story was reported—more than 20 outlets aggregated in one place and how the narrative split according to political bias.

Their Bias Ratings show that Scientific American (rated lean-left) framed the report as “attacking medical care for trans children,” while The Blaze (rated right) ran the headline “Not medicine — it’s malpractice: Trump HHS buried child sex-change regime with damning report.” Using Ground News’ Compare Headlines feature, you can place these narratives side by side and instantly see how political lean, ownership, and factuality ratings may influence the framing.

In a time when clarity and truth are more important than ever, Ground News helps you see bias and identify your own blind spots.

I use Ground News constantly in my own research and writing to check whether I’m missing angles, overlooking important context, or getting stuck inside an information bubble. It’s become an indispensable tool for me, and I think it will be for you too.

If you want to support independent journalism while sharpening your ability to think critically, subscribe to Ground News’ Vantage plan for 40% off, which comes to $5 a month, using my link: groundnews.com/colin.

Subscribe to Ground News

…

The APA’s review opened with a complaint that the authors of the HHS report weren’t named. They argued that “transparency regarding authorship is essential to the integrity of scientific and policy analysis.” But this is exactly backwards. Anonymous (i.e., double-blind) peer review is standard practice in science precisely because it reduces bias. Reviewers should evaluate methods and evidence, not the personal politics, professional affiliations, or Twitter feeds of the authors. The wisdom of anonymity became obvious earlier this year when activists tried to stir up outrage over one contributor, MIT philosopher Alex Byrne, after identifying him through document metadata. That was just one name. Imagine the circus if HHS had published the full list prior to peer review. Keeping names concealed forced the APA to respond to the report itself, which is much harder than simply shouting “bigot!”

The APA’s next criticism was that the HHS report didn’t clearly describe its methods. But anyone who had even skimmed the report would know this is nonsense. Every detail they claimed was missing was thoroughly explained in a 174-page appendix that the APA apparently didn’t notice. Two independent methodologists commissioned to evaluate the report—both from the Belgian Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine—had already praised the report for its methodological rigor and transparency. Yet here was the APA, making a fool of itself by confidently declaring the methods didn’t exist.

The APA also submitted a list of 16 “additional studies” it suggested the HHS had either ignored or failed to properly consider. But twelve were already included in the report. Three didn’t involve pediatric outcomes. And the last one was published too late to be included, and wouldn’t have met the inclusion criteria had it been published earlier. Again, these are the kinds of mistakes you make only if you didn’t read what you were reviewing.

Their other complaints were equally nonsensical. The APA claimed the report failed to consider the “potential harms that have been associated with withholding intervention,” such as depression and suicidality. But the review explicitly included every systematic review comparing youth who were medically transitioned with youth who were not, and those reviews found no credible evidence that the treatments improved those outcomes.

They also accused HHS of misrepresenting the U.K.’s landmark Cass Review. But Cass’s findings couldn’t be clearer: the evidence of benefit is weak, clinicians cannot predict which children will persist in gender distress, and youth gender medicine has run ahead of the evidence. Cass is exactly why the U.K. banned puberty blockers for minors outside of research settings and sharply restricted cross-sex hormones. The HHS authors painstakingly walked through the relevant evidence, explained why the APA’s interpretation was wrong, and corrected basic factual misunderstandings.

The APA’s review wasn’t a good-faith critique. It was a collection of talking points—none of them accurate—from an organization that wanted to appear engaged without doing the actual work.

And yet, as embarrassing as the APA’s response was, at least they showed up. The AAP and the Endocrine Society did not. Their refusal to participate in the peer-review process is even more telling than a poor quality critique. These organizations have spent years proclaiming that the evidence for pediatric “gender-affirming care” is clear and compelling. They have accused skeptics of “misinformation,” smeared dissenting physicians as bigots, and told parents that medical transition is necessary to prevent suicide.If they truly believed the evidence was clear, they would have welcomed the chance to defend it when it mattered most.

Imagine being a pediatrician who has trusted AAP guidelines, or a parent who believes the only way to save your distressed child is through medical transition. Now imagine learning that the very organizations that told you the evidence is rock solid refused to defend that evidence when asked to do so by the federal government. They didn’t present a counterargument. They didn’t submit an alternative review. They didn’t even offer a protest letter. They just ignored the request.

Why would they do this? Because they know the evidence isn’t what they’ve claimed. From a game-theory standpoint, silence was their safest option. The APA attempted a response and exposed its total incompetence. The AAP and ES avoided that fate by refusing to engage. They can now frame their silence as principled rather than as an attempt to hide the weakness of their evidence.

Meanwhile, HHS did not limit itself to responding only to the critiques solicited for review. It also responded to unsolicited critiques from Dowshen et al. and Rider et al. published in academic journals. HHS was not required to do this. It did so because it was committed to addressing the strongest possible challenges to its conclusions. The authors of the HHS report acted like scientists who care about the truth; their critics acted like activists trying to ignore or distort it.

The report’s re-release demonstrates that when the evidence is reviewed openly and rigorously, the scientific case for pediatric medical transition collapses. It also exposes the intellectual bankruptcy of the medical organizations that have promoted these interventions most aggressively. When given the chance to defend their claims, they offer either superficial talking points or silence. That should serve as a wake-up call that ideology, not science, has been driving U.S. medical policy on this issue.

The public deserves better. Families deserve better. And the children whose futures depend on these decisions deserve institutions that will confront the evidence honestly, not hide from it.

If you enjoyed this free article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a recurring or one-time donation below to show your support. Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication, and your help is greatly appreciated.

Share

If you enjoyed this article, you may also like…