Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Chris Hanson is an attorney from Tampa. Many years of litigation led to an interest in evidence, emotion, and belief and an absolute obsession with Truth. He is the proud father of 4 and 6 year old daughters and 2 stray dogs of undetermined age.

The foundation of the American spirit lies in the sovereignty of the individual and the freedom to pursue happiness. The distinction between the right to pursue happiness and the right to happiness itself underscores the crucial difference between equality and equity, respectively. The right to pursue happiness requires equality of opportunity, a fundamental pillar undergirding this country’s foundation that the DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) movement kicks out from under us. In America, no one is entitled to happiness or any other specific outcome in life. We are a nation of free and sovereign individuals who stand independently, on our own two feet.

The emphasis on the individual and fundamental human rights has positioned the United States as a leading nation, one that has combated the horrors of Marxism and tyranny. It’s maddening to witness the elites in this country rebrand Marxism, weaponize it with shame and guilt, and rapidly alter our nation’s very foundation.

DEI is more accurately described as Division, Equity and Insanity. The terms “diversity” and “inclusion” are so inherently positive that few feel the need to delve deeper into the meaning of “equity.” Moreover, the social and political landmines associated with questioning these concepts leads most to comply without protest.