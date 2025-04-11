A Special Offer for RLS Paid Subscribers

I’m excited to announce the launch of a new weekly podcast, Citation Needed, hosted by me and

, where we shine a light on the most unhinged corners of modern academic scholarship.

Every Saturday, we dissect two pieces of supposedly “scholarly” work—whether published in peer-reviewed journals, doctoral dissertations, or popular media—and break down exactly where and how they go off the rails.

The subjects we cover range from the hilariously bizarre (marrying shrimp, anyone?) to the deeply disturbing (queer babies?). Our goal is to explain, in plain language, how these woke projects hijack the language of science and scholarship to advance radical activist agendas at the expense of truth, reason, and intellectual rigor.

Each episode features two examples: the first half is available for free, and the second is reserved for our paying subscribers. We created this show not just to poke fun at academia’s most insane ideas, but to help the public understand how far many scholarly fields have drifted from reality—and why that matters.

Together, Brad and I offer a balance of scientific insight and social commentary—and a healthy dose of humor. Because frankly, if we didn’t laugh at this stuff, we both might cry.

So if you’ve ever read a headline about some absurd new study and thought, “How did that get published?”—this show’s for you!

You’ll never look at academia the same way again.

