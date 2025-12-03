Dear RLS Reader,

I hope Reality’s Last Stand has brought you clarity, insight, and value over the years. This has been an amazing year of growth, and I’m genuinely excited for what lies ahead. What began as a small, irregular blog correcting common misconceptions about the biology of sex has become a full-fledged publication featuring some of the sharpest and clearest thinkers on issues where truth and precision matter most.

I’d love to claim full credit for this evolution, but the truth is that RLS exists because you support it. Your readership and generosity allow me to write deeply researched articles, commission high-quality contributors, and keep a significant amount of content free and accessible to as many people as possible. Your support has also enabled me to take on what I believe is the most pervasive and damaging ideology of our time—gender ideology—while remaining uncancellable. I truly don’t know where I’d be without your support.

RLS has no staff. It’s just me editing, writing, producing, and commissioning work from authors who deserve to be paid for their expertise. Every subscription and donation directly fuels that mission. And as RLS grows, I hope to build a small team dedicated to delivering rigorous analysis, meaningful debate, and even more original reporting. I also want to expand into pure science and discovery, filling the enormous void left by outlets like Scientific American, which have abandoned that role in pursuit of political posturing and virtue signalling.

If you’re already a paying subscriber: thank you. Your support means far more than I can express. If you’re a free subscriber and have found RLS a valuable resource, please consider upgrading today. And if a subscription isn’t in the cards, a one-time donation still makes a real difference.

I’m committed to ensuring RLS remains a trusted source, one that cuts through ideological fog and helps readers navigate the most important and volatile issues of our time. The guiding star of this publication is truth, and I promise never to stray from it.

Sincerely,

Colin Wright