Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
6h

When I discovered my husband's 3 crossdressing diaries in 1992, and began the rollercoaster years until 1998 when the divorce was finalized, he posed that he had a "psychological intersex condition." What he had was trauma from childhood abuse from a father with OCD--based on my observations of my father-in-law's rages, my husband's and his sister's stories, and my training in Special Education. Psychiatrists, who do have advanced training in human biology as medical doctors--and psychologists, who should have advanced training in human biology, went along with these descriptions of "wrong body" and "known since birth," from their patients, which do not comport with the long-accepted Piaget stages of cognitive development from birth to age 14.

My ex-husband also had deeply ingrained homophobia, which turned his attraction to males into a wish to be female and be the focus of male sexual desire. Not discussed in the "trans narrative" are addictions to pornography (a placebo activity which distracts from the anxieties resulting from childhood trauma, etc) and drug/alcohol excesses in the mix. Clearly, violent threads are also at play, as demonstrated from the stats on men serving time in women's prisons for violent crimes, the recent mass shootings by trans identified criminals and my data on the rate of physical/sexual assault of the wives by suddenly "female identifying" husbands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-yLZp789HU&t=15s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray Andrews's avatar
Ray Andrews
7h

Not to pick nits but do we really need generations of research to confirm that there are exactly two sexes? This unconsciously falls into the same trap the author decries -- that one has to be up to date on the 'latest research'. That there are two sexes is as obvious as that water flows downhill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Colin Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture