About the Author

Dr. Colin Wright is an evolutionary biology PhD, Manhattan Institute Fellow, and CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Reality’s Last Stand. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Times, the New York Post, Newsweek, City Journal, Quillette, The Washington Examiner, and other major news outlets and scientific journals.

After more than a year of obfuscation, denial, and misdirection by left-wing media, Algerian Olympic “women’s” boxer Imane Khelif has finally confirmed what was already obvious to anyone willing to look at the evidence: he has male chromosomes.

In a recent interview with the French sports outlet L’Équipe, Khelif acknowledged that he possesses the SRY gene, a gene found on the Y chromosome that initiates male sexual development in humans and other mammals.

Here is the key exchange during that interview (translated from French):

INTERVIEWER: So that we understand correctly, you have a female phenotype but have the SRY gene, an indicator of masculinity.

KHELF: Yes, and it’s natural.

That admission settles the matter.

The SRY gene—short for “sex-determining region of the Y”—is what causes a mammalian embryo to develop along the male pathway. Therefore, Khelif admitting to having the SRY gene is a direct admission of having a Y (male) chromosome.