About the Author

Dr. Colin Wright is the CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Reality’s Last Stand, an evolutionary biology PhD, and Manhattan Institute Fellow. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Times, the New York Post, Newsweek, City Journal, Quillette, Queer Majority, and other major news outlets and peer-reviewed journals.

The controversy surrounding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has finally reached its predictable conclusion. After months of heated debate, media misdirection, and legal posturing, the truth has emerged—again. A recently leaked medical report from a 2023 drug test has confirmed what many of us already knew: Imane Khelif is biologically male, possessing XY chromosomes. That alone should have disqualified him from competing in the women’s category at the 2024 Paris Olympics. And yet, he not only competed, but walked away with a gold medal in women’s boxing.

The leaked document, reportedly from a New Delhi-based lab and published by 3 Wire Sports, indicates that Khelif has a “male karyotype.” This directly corroborates what I predicted over a year ago based on public statements, policy details, and the physical realities that were plainly observable to anyone who hadn’t outsourced their critical thinking to ideological dogma. Khelif’s disqualification by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023 resulted from failing a sex test that screens for sex chromosomes. The IBA’s definition of a female athlete, per their technical rules, requires XX chromosomes. There is only one way to fail that test: by having XY chromosomes. You didn’t need a PhD in biology to figure this out—though I happen to have one. You just needed to be willing to follow the evidence.