Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie's avatar
Leslie
4d

I was absolutely disgusted by the use of the phrase "transgender girls" at the Supreme Court.

These young people are not girls and therefore should be excluded from girls' sports.

Reply
Share
Hippiesq's avatar
Hippiesq
4d

This is so true and was described in 1984 as "newspeak." That can involve new words or new uses for existing words.

Put simply, in the case of "gender ideology," it includes, as you noted, the phrase "sex assigned at birth," as if that's happening. Most frequently, this involves replacing the word "sex" with the word "gender," which has the effect of confusing people about what's going on. If we called the medical interventions being foisted on young, vulnerable people "sex affirming care," I think a lot less people would be fighting for this to be done to 12-year-olds! If we spoke of "transsexual children and teens," again, few members of the general public would believe in such a thing.

If the Supreme Court justices and attorneys arguing in those two cases were saying "should transsexual males be placed in female sports?" I think a lot less people would be on the side of "inclusion."

And, if instead of saying we are deciding a controversial issue involving "banning transgender kids from sports," the phrasing was, accurately, "preventing trans-identified boys and men [or, better yet," preventing boys and men who are distressed about their sex or wish they were female"] "from participating in girls' and women's sports" - this would hardly be considered a controversy.

Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Colin Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture