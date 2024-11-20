Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

In the wake of Trump’s election, many on the left are melting down. Therapy visits skyrocketed: Fortune reports that, “On Wednesday [November 6], nationwide mental health bookings on Zocdoc, a virtual platform, jumped by 22% between the hours of 6 and 8 am alone.” Videos capturing the emotional breakdowns of leftists have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

Christina Applegate summed up the general tenor of the too-online left’s reaction in a post on X that amassed over 173,000 likes before she deleted it: “Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree, please unfollow me.”

These meltdowns are painful to watch. The paroxysms of terror that many on the left experience amount to a form of self-torture. It is hard to observe pain and inner turmoil so intense that they visibly erupt in videos of individuals screaming incoherently.

But these reactions also pose a risk to democracy. Psychologically speaking, it’s a small step from “I find this outcome unbearable” to “this outcome must be prevented at any cost.” And while the election denial on the left is nowhere near as severe as on the right, it is growing—particularly among those most distraught by Trump’s victory. In a post on X that garnered 134,000 likes, The Progressive Guy wrote:

For these folks, the outcome of the election is so unbearable that anything—including conspiracy theories and election denialism—is preferable to admitting the painful truth that Trump won.

So, what can we—the millions who dislike Trump and did not vote for him, yet who also do not believe his election heralds the End Times—do about this situation? How can we prevent so many on the left from experiencing these meltdowns, which would benefit not only their mental health (many of them are our friends or neighbors) but also the health of our great republic?

To answer this question, we must first understand why so many on the left are currently experiencing emotional crises.