Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
7d

This is a fascinating study and article! The reactivity of the "activist" left to your writing and speaking on this subject is a big part of the story. So much of woke communication is coercive, in the sense of pushing other people around verbally, or literally and physically.

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SingForever's avatar
SingForever
7dEdited

Great article everyone!

Colin,

In case you are interested, the following event is presented by Labyrinth Books - a Princeton book store. The moderator, Augustin Fuentes, is the author of a book Sex is Spectrum. The book did not convince me.

The Event:

"Sex, Science, And Storytelling": Nathan Lents, Perrin Roosevelt Ireland, & Alexandra E. Kralick, Moderated By Agustín Fuentes

Oct 12th 2026

Events @ Labyrinth Books

Oct 12, 2026, 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm

100 Robertson Hall, Princeton University

Click here for more information: Https://Anthropology.princeton.edu/Events/Sex-Science-And-Storytelling

Speakers:

Nathan Lents, John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Perrin Roosevelt Ireland

Alexandra E. Kralick, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Moderator: Agustín Fuentes, Princeton Anthropology

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