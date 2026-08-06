Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Ray Andrews's avatar
Ray Andrews
5d

Seems to me that as long as Dr. P. remains at Harvard, the wokie's victory is incomplete and reconquista is possible from within. Pinker forms a sort of Pusan perimeter all by himself.

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Tom Sherry's avatar
Tom Sherry
5d

Pinker is great and his focus on the biological aspects of human behavior is commendable. I love all of his work. However, his take on the role of parenting in the rearing of children continues to challenge me. While the data he cites may be impeccable, anyone who has worked with families their entire career (as I have ) know there is something wrong with his analysis on this front. As Rob Henderson noted when you dig down ow into the molecular anatomy of an apple you will not find red, despite the apple being red. There is some emergent quality between the data and reality --- or I dare say "lived experience"--- that is missing in his analysis. That is the question I've love him or others to explore. As for me, the data does not tell the whole story.

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