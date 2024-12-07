Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

The three of us have an elderly friend who is disabled, poor, and leads an achingly lonely life. With few surviving family members or close friends, he endures intense pain caused by a degenerative illness.

And, this friend is absolutely terrified of Republicans. He is crippled by fear and anger because he believes they are determined to dismantle Social Security, his primary source of income.

Why is he so convinced? Because that’s what some Democrats have told him. During election season, he was bombarded with fundraising emails claiming Social Security would die unless he donated $5 RIGHT NOW to help stop Republicans from taking control of Congress.

Here’s a representative email, sent a few days ago by Social Security Works:

This was just one email sent after the election. During election season, millions of Americans received dozens of similarly breathless and angry emails every week from both major parties. Below are some samples of such emails in recent years: