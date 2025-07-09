Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Dr. Colin Wright is an evolutionary biology PhD, Manhattan Institute Fellow, and CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Reality’s Last Stand. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Times, the New York Post, Newsweek, City Journal, Quillette, Queer Majority, and other major news outlets and peer-reviewed journals.

Jill Lawrence, an opinion writer for The Bulwark, recently published an essay arguing that the “transgender issue” is not a distraction for Democrats but an opportunity to champion human rights, morality, and science. Her piece arrived just a day before the University of Pennsylvania reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Education following a Title IX investigation into its decision to allow transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete on the women’s team during the 2021–22 season. Under the agreement, UPenn will now ban males from women’s sports, adopt biology-based definitions of “male” and “female,” restore titles to female athletes, and issue apology letters to those affected. The resolution came after the Trump administration froze $175 million in federal funding to UPenn, released only after the university’s compliance.

Against this backdrop, Lawrence’s essay reads like a time capsule of ideological slogans already overtaken by reality. It is shocking that even in July 2025, a piece so detached from biological, legal, and medical realities could be published to a wide audience without a single fact-check.