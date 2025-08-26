Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
2dEdited

Thank you for drawing attention to antidepressant withdrawal syndromes. I am a psychologist, and I have butted heads a few times with psychiatrists who refused to acknowledge that antidepressant withdrawal symptoms and not relapse into depression were the cause of a patient's symptoms. Psychiatrists can get quite abusive towards other mental health professionals who question anything about the safety and effectiveness of antidepressants, either generally or in specific cases. Many psychiatrists do nothing except medicate people, so there is a lot at stake for them if these drugs aren't safe or effective.

I particularly enjoyed reading your comments on how drug companies and psychiatrists have claimed that people have serotonin deficiencies if their mood improves while on SSRI's. I started asking a long time ago if cocaine addicts are suffering from a cocaine deficiency or heroin addicts from a heroin deficiency. No one every responded to those questions. LOL!!

One goody that you left out is that psychiatrists argued vehemently for decades, starting during the Seventies, that depression is not only biological but hereditary. Every mental health professional who was trained during that time had to interview people about "family history of depression." Most of those professionals still believe that depression, at least "the biological kind," is hereditary, even though psychiatrists have finally accepted that this was an unfounded claim.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Poul Eriksson's avatar
Poul Eriksson
2d

What a harrowing story, and thanks for sharing, so much in there.

Interesting how you bring the two threads together. So antidepressants as another reason someone might report gender related distress. The list is becoming very long.

Also bringing out how there is a pathological cousin of "toxic empathy": toxic openness to calling everything just another version of normal (when it is convenient). Why not see your regret and its physical consequences as just another step on an interesting "gender journey"? Why be so judgmental? Open your mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Colin Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture