Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Julia Lucas's avatar
Julia Lucas
5d

I am not jealous of Sidney Sweeney. I grew up surrounded by images of this in the 80s and early 90s and experienced the resulting objectification from men. I understood even before puberty what those messages said about how men perceive women - as objects. Pretty privilege is not a thing, but if it is, men experience it too. I did not experience intra-competition from women, they actually complimented me on my looks. Men did too - while also sexually harassing me and posing a direct threat to my safety. When I see these sexualized poses, I harken back to an era I thought we overcame. But liberal women are "self objectifying " while Sidney Sweeney uses her body on a manner both exploitative of women and men, so looks like we are all going backwards. It doesn't matter if she is making money. She is sending a message that objectifying women is okay. Becuase it isn't sex that sales it is FEMALE BODIES that sale.

Which brings me to ESPN. Those photo shoots include women AND men and show ALL of them in neutral or powerful poses. It is not the same and people need to stop pretending context doesn't matter.

But I agree leftist women who don't call out leftist women for self-obejctification are hypocrites. Cardi B and Sabrina Carpenter are also doing great harm to women. By starting her song with "There are whores here" Cardi is actually doing more harm than Sweeney.

I also think all these righter wingers talking about family values are hypocrites for defending her using her body to take advantage of men through gambling. It is just all together a gross affair.

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George Q Tyrebyter's avatar
George Q Tyrebyter
5dEdited

On the breasts of SS: Men do not find her super hot because her boobs are super-big. It's not difficult to find women with large breasts. Almost all really fat women have large breasts, and a substantial proportion of older women have large breasts.

Men do not look for grotesquely large breasts. The thing that make SS superhot, and before her Kate Upton, was "right-size breasts" - firm (although I do not have personal sensory experience in this matter), not small, well-formed, and on an otherwise slim body. A hot girl has large breasts with a slim body. The term is "voluptuousness" - a sense of ripeness, sexual readiness, and fecundity.

Put another way, as Pam Anderson said, "If I knew what pregnancy did to breast size, I would never have had the procedure done". Breasts which are plumped out for reproductive reasons attract men.

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