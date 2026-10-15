Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Patricia Baker-Cassidy's avatar
Patricia Baker-Cassidy
4hEdited

This is a cogent and dispassionate analysis of an area of dispute where wilful distortion has defied collective common sense.

Some people seen to truly believe that after changing his name to Angel-Star Froufrou & taking the first oestrogen tablet, any male athlete rapidly becomes 6 inches shorter, with a smaller heart and lungs, and shoulder width visibly reduced. Take the Magic Oestrogen and win the prize of teeny Lady Bones!

Nor is this delusion risible but ultimately harmless, since people who refuse to affirm the pretence are excoriated and threatened...sigh.

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Frederick R Prete's avatar
Frederick R Prete
5h

This is a very thoughtful and interesting article. As a biological psychologist, I, too, have conducted similar electrophysiological laboratory exercises with my students. So, I appreciate the importance of your work and the data you’ve collected. Facts are always better than unsubstantiated opinion.

I think the key point that is often overlooked in this controversy is that a woman is NOT a debilitated man. As a scientist and former competitive athlete, I find the underlying assumption against which you are arguing both offensive and unhinged from reality. I also find it patently insulting to women.

Thank you for your excellent essay.

Sincerely,

Frederick

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