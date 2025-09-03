Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

Julian is a columnist for Reality’s Last Stand and a member of the Braver Angels media team. He’s also the founder of Heal the West, a Substack movement dedicated to combating illiberalism via spiritual formation and rebuilding the American community.

Many of us who criticize Social Justice Fundamentalism (SJF) are accused of being indifferent to the struggles of the poor and marginalized. The logic behind this accusation is that, since SJF emphasizes systemic obstacles faced by marginalized groups—such as women, racial minorities, and LGBT folks—any critique of the ideology must come from a lack of concern for these communities.

The truth is quite the opposite. Many of us challenge the tenets of SJF precisely because we care deeply about the marginalized and want to build a more just world. We see how SJF can actually harm the very people it claims to help—particularly by fostering a mindset that strips individuals of agency and convinces them there is no way to improve their own lives.

For years, critics of SJF have warned that its teachings undermine young people’s sense of personal agency and responsibility. A new report now provides compelling evidence that these concerns are justified.