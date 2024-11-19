Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Ben Appel has written for Newsweek, The Free Press, Quillette, UnHerd, and many other publications. His memoir, Cis White Gay, about his experience in LGBT activism and Ivy League academia, is forthcoming. Subscribe to his Substack and follow him on X @benappel.

wheesht – (verb) to be silent

As I read The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, I was struck by an impulse to burn it. Not because I’m a fascist or literary pyromaniac, but because the anger stirred by its accounts of radical trans activism's assault on women’s rights in Scotland made me want to set something ablaze. The book happened to be the nearest flammable object.

Thankfully, I refrained. Instead, I read it cover to cover, allowing its stories and arguments to sink in. By the time I finished, the last lingering doubts I harbored—the faint whisper wondering if I had been too dogmatic in my opposition to gender identity ideology—were gone.

No, there is no circumstance in law or public policy where gender identity does not directly conflict with sex.

No, there is no circumstance in law or public policy where gender identity should supersede sex.

As a certain very famous author once put it: “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like.” But no name, hairstyle, outfit, pharmaceutical cocktail, or surgical procedure can alter the biological reality of sex. Sex always wins. And sex always matters.

The book, now available in the U.S., includes a brand-new essay by this very famous author, J.K. Rowling. In “Wheesht for the Witch Burners,” Rowling examines how her peers in the arts have navigated—or avoided—the fraught terrain of gender ideology. Her reflections are as incisive as one would expect.

But Rowling’s contribution is only one among many compelling testimonies in the collection. The poet Jenny Lindsay recounts the firestorm she faced in 2019 after publicly condemning a Scottish magazine columnist’s open call for violence against lesbian activists at a Pride march. Retired prison governor Rhona Hotchkiss shares how, in 2018, she refused to discipline female staff members for declining to search male-bodied individuals, only to be told that her stance was “unhelpful” and “not good for you.” Five years later, Hotchkiss found herself at the center of a media frenzy when Adam Graham—self-identified as “Isla Bryson”—was convicted of raping two women and then controversially placed in a women’s prison while awaiting sentencing. The scandal ultimately marked the downfall of Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister and a staunch advocate of “self-ID.”

Other notable contributors include former MP Joanna Cherry, Material Girls author Kathleen Stock, and university lecturer Shereen Benjamin. Each account is as enlightening as it is infuriating.

Adding to the book’s value is a meticulously crafted historical timeline by editors Susan Dalgety and Lucy Hunter Blackburn, which lays bare how, two decades into the millennium, the unchecked momentum of trans activism finally collided with reality. The timeline exposes staggering lapses in judgment from once-revered leaders of influential institutions—failures that provoke both disbelief and outrage.

Here are just a few insights from the book that had me contemplating arson: