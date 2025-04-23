Reality’s Last Stand

Ute Heggen
3h

I find it interesting and notable that the connections between pornography exposure and this confusion are not brought up in court. It's clearly difficult for the detransitioners who testify about the misleading path of what's euphemistically called "affirmative care" to tell how they were lured into sissy hypno porn through smart phones and friend groups, but the psychologists now treating these unfortunate patients should be bringing this up. Why? Because it is an outside influence and obviously contradicts the trope of "wrong body since birth." I'm also stumped as to why no one is talking about the long accepted Piaget stages of child development, which also contradict this mythical early awareness of "wrong body." Toddlers in the age 3-6 phase, Pre-Operational in Piaget terms, do not have the language or cognition to express this clearly. Adults are interpreting and indoctrinating.

Hippiesq
2h

Exactly right. There could theoretically be some placebo effect from any of the social, chemical or surgical interventions being employed as part of "transition." That would not justify any of it.

The idea that anyone is born with the necessity to chemically and/or surgically alter their body to appear the opposite sex, or the necessity to be referred and treated as if one is the opposite sex, to have any semblance of happiness or avoid torment and suicide is religious in nature, as it cannot be proven and is also unfalsifiable.

I, for one, am not willing to lie to children or, more importantly, to both lie to pre-teens and teenagers and to chemically and surgically drastically alter their bodies in permanent ways that have serious health consequences based purely upon a religious notion that requires blind faith - and, frankly, goes against my gut feelings as well as being contrary to logic, reason and medical science.

Further, nobody has a "male brain" in a "female body" (or vice versa), any more than someone can have a male kidney in a female body or a male heart in a female body. This idea is simply nonsensical and illogical.

Thus, in addition to noting the total lack of proof - after years and years of trying to get it - that these medical interventions (or social interventions) have any overall benefit to psychological functioning, we must be clear that the entire premise upon which "transition" is based is lacking in logic or reason.

