When considering what distinguishes humans from other animals, we often highlight traits like language, intelligence, reason, and abstract thinking. We also have very large brains that allowed for these characteristics to emerge. Another important trait that emerges from our large brains, and is fundamental to human nature, is our strong sense of fairness. While we don’t have exclusive ownership of this trait—it is present in our primate ancestor—humans can take pride in how far we’ve developed it. It is this sense of fairness that trans activism has foolishly bet against, a wager I believe—or at least hope—will contribute to its downfall.