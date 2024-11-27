Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

Editor’s Note

At Reality's Last Stand, our mission is to champion truth-seeking by exposing our readers to a wide array of viewpoints. While our focus is typically on the intersection of science, free speech, and culture, we occasionally venture into political topics, especially when they spark robust debate or shed light on broader cultural issues.

The article you’re about to read is a response to a previously published piece by Julian Adorney, Mark Johnson, and Geoff Laughton. This kind of engagement is essential for fostering critical thought and ensuring our readers are equipped to evaluate ideas from all sides. It’s important to note that Reality's Last Stand does not endorse any single perspective or article we publish. In fact, I often publish content I don’t fully agree with, because I believe that intellectual growth demands grappling with strong, well-reasoned arguments, even when they challenge our assumptions or beliefs.

For context, I’ve previously shared that I voted for Donald Trump. I mention this not to influence how you interpret this article but to clarify that its publication is not an endorsement of an anti-Trump stance, or any stance for that matter. Our goal is to transcend political bubbles and tribalism, offering a platform where diverse ideas can be examined on their merits.

If you disagree with today’s piece—or any article we’ve published—I encourage you to contribute a thoughtful, reasoned response. This dialogue is at the heart of our commitment to fostering a culture of open inquiry and rigorous debate.

About the Author

Rio Veradonir is Editor-in-Chief of the online magazine Queer Majority. He is on the Advisory Board of Project Liberal, a nonpartisan Political Action Committee, and of The Institute for Liberal Values, a think tank.

Recently, Reality’s Last Stand columnists Julian Adorney, with coauthors Mark Johnson, and Geoff Laughton, wrote an article titled “Why Our Country Isn’t F*cked.” In it, they argued that fear and despair about America’s trajectory are misguided and that Trump’s coalition represents a multi-ethnic, working-class movement that defies the caricatures of racism and bigotry often attributed to it. While I appreciate their effort to bring nuance to the discussion and agree that viewing Trump voters as monolithically prejudiced is both inaccurate and unproductive, their essay overlooks several critical dimensions of Trump’s appeal—and his threat.

I agree with the authors that class and economic grievances are a major factor behind many Americans’ support for Donald Trump, and that our country is not an irredeemable cesspool of “racist, sexist, and hate-filled” people. This perspective resonates with those who believe in a multi-ethnic working-class coalition—a coalition that deserves respect and acknowledgment rather than judgment. Trump’s success speaks to the frustrations of Americans who feel disconnected from a status quo they perceive as indifferent to their challenges.

However, I did not vote for Trump and do not believe he is the solution to these grievances. In fact, I consider myself to the right of Trump on economic and foreign policy issues, which is why I voted for Nikki Haley in the primary and Kamala Harris in the general election. What bothers me about Trump is not that he’s an “outsider.” Rather, it’s that he departs from classical liberal values—such as democracy, free trade, a free press, and the rule of law—that are fundamental to the Western tradition and have propelled the U.S. to unparalleled freedom and prosperity.