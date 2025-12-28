Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Dr. Colin Wright is an evolutionary biology PhD, Manhattan Institute Fellow, and CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Reality’s Last Stand. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Times, the New York Post, Newsweek, City Journal, Quillette, The Washington Examiner, and other major news outlets and scientific journals.

Jacob Savage’s recent essay in Compact about the “lost generation” of millennial white men struck many readers as a shocking revelation. It argues that around 2014, elite institutions underwent a fundamental shift. Affirmative action policies stopped being a gentle preference and increasingly became a guiding principle under initiatives aimed at promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. While 2014 marked the turn, George Floyd’s death dramatically accelerated the trend. Discrimination against white men became overt, pervasive, and framed as an urgent moral duty.

Ibram X. Kendi issued the moment’s guiding principle in his 2019 book, ironically titled How to Be an Antiracist: “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” Academia, media, entertainment, and the sciences all underwent rapid transformation. White men were no longer merely disadvantaged—they were being explicitly excluded.

For people such as me who were in academia during those years, Savage’s article felt like stating the obvious.