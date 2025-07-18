Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas's avatar
Douglas
7h

What never ceases to appal me is just how deeply sexist these organisations—and the toxic culture they foster—actually are. Their crude, inflexible notions of what it means to be male or female bear no relation to reality. They peddle nonsense like the idea that ballet is somehow unmanly—have they ever seen the sheer strength, poise, and protective power of a male ballet dancer? Or that a woman with a passion for sport is somehow unfeminine—perhaps someone should break the news to Princess Anne’s daughter, or to the many women who have excelled in athletics, like that multi-gold-medallist mother in swimming.

These people are among the most blinkered, bigoted, and fundamentally sexist individuals I’ve come across. They claim to care about children, but in truth they’re more concerned with dragging society toward a crumbling ideological ruin—just to pave the way for Marxist wreckage to do the rest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rachel Ragosta's avatar
Rachel Ragosta
17h

I didn’t even realize this happened!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Colin Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture