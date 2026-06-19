Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
5d

The cult behind all of this will never recognize rational thinking and scientific principles. The advocates promoting younger and younger children in ideations and delusions will not admit that no one can make these decisions with informed consent. By this I mean adults as well as children. I just saw a young adult male, clearly male from his 6 ft height, the size of his large hands, head, the hip/shoulder ratio, etc, picking up estrogen and some kind of testosterone blocker. How do I know what he got from the pharmacist? He asked in a rather loud voice whether the estrogen was through injection. Why was he talking so loudly? Because he had his entire lower facial area covered with a black mask. He also appeared to be borderline anorexic. Don't be one of the "nice" people who will use female pronouns for this psychiatrically ill male patient, as it is like telling an anorexic they'll look even better if they just drop 5 more pounds.

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John Michener's avatar
John Michener
5d

A question here. In the M2F case it is my understanding that simply blocking testosterone in early adolescence will result in the individual developing a rather female body pattern, rather than a distinctive masculine pattern. The later addition of estrogen++ would complete the feminization, but even without the additional hormones the individual is likely present as rather feminine, just on a slower time scale than they would have with active hormone treatment.

Am I correct?

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