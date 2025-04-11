Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Dr. Colin Wright is the CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Reality’s Last Stand, an evolutionary biology PhD, and Manhattan Institute Fellow. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Times, the New York Post, Newsweek, City Journal, Quillette, Queer Majority, and other major news outlets and peer-reviewed journals.

On April 1st, I was invited to Sacramento, California, to serve as a technical expert and provide expert testimony in support of Assembly Bills AB-844 and AB-89. Both bills aim to restore biological sex—not self-declared “gender identity”—as the basis for participation in sex-segregated school programs and activities, including athletic competitions and access to facilities, at all educational levels. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh also testified at the hearing, bringing his signature boldness and clarity to the proceedings. More on that later.

Under current California law, students are allowed to participate in sex-segregated programs and use facilities in accordance with their so-called “gender identity.” Moreover, the state defines “gender” as “sex,” rendering any statute intended to apply to biological sex effectively unenforceable. In practice, anyone can self-identify into the legal sex category of their choosing.

This approach conflicts with the original intent and language of Title IX, the federal civil rights law passed in 1972 to prohibit sex-based discrimination in federally funded educational programs. Title IX explicitly allows for sex-segregated spaces—such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and athletic teams—so long as they are based on biological sex. By redefining “sex” to mean “gender identity,” California undermines these protections and places its educational institutions at odds with federal law.

I left California three years ago for several reasons, one of which was my desire to raise a family in a state that acknowledges and values biological reality. Policies like Colorado’s recently passed House Bill 25-1312, which makes “misgendering” or “deadnaming” a child a factor in custody battles, signals a disturbing trend in blue states. California is clearly on a similar path. That’s why relocating to Tennessee made sense for me and my future family.

Returning to my home state was surreal. The physical landscape remains unchanged, but the ideological terrain has shifted dramatically. From inside the hearing room, I observed firsthand how this shift has transformed the state’s political culture. Opponents of the bill lined up to speak, many adorned with transgender flag pins and other ideological symbols. There was a stark contrast between the groups for and against the bill. The opponents were mostly younger individuals—many visibly uncomfortable in their own skin, adorned with piercings. They would have clearly gravitated to the “Goth” subculture that was prevalent during my youth.