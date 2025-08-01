Reality’s Last Stand

Greg
20h

I was an employment lawyer for four decades. And yet, I never cease to be amazed at the brazen illegality—and more importantly, immorality—of what some purportedly “high-minded” institutions are willing to do in pursuit of their agenda. Go get ‘em Dr. Wright!

TrackerNeil
19h

Having worked for an Ivy League university for more than a decade, I *completely* believe this happened. The systems around hiring were so byzantine that staffers regularly found ways to work around them, and in this instance, I am sure staffers felt the end-runs were not only morally acceptable, but morally heroic. After all, they were protecting diversity!

Let 'em have it.

