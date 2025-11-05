Reality’s Last Stand

Heather Whitley
1d

Wow! Thank you for sharing Dr. Li's letter to WSU. What a situation we are in when telling the truth takes a supreme amount of courage and the cost is potentially so high! May WSU meet Dr. Li's courage and integrity in kind!

Linoak
1d

Dr. Li is painfully accurate on how this will proceed if WSU wavers. After watching Guyatt debase and discredit himself, I’m dreading witnessing another slow-motion self-immolation.

© 2025 Colin Wright
