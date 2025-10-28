Reality’s Last Stand

Reality's Last Stand

Jane Smith
8h

I think it’s important to specify whether these results came from the US/Western/WEIRD countries or worldwide. It’s true that Jewish advocacy groups like the ADL have played into Western DEI practices in a terribly counterproductive way. However, it’s always worth contextualizing that Judaism is a worldwide religion, and appealing to shared humanistic values will not work in all countries.

signa winona
8h

Or as Dr. Sowell put it, paraphrasing, when one has experienced decades of preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like oppression.

