Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dear Dark Mother...'s avatar
Dear Dark Mother...
14h

Incredibly, another event that fits directly into this tragic pattern occurred yesterday: https://www.ktsa.com/10-dead-in-canadian-school-massacre-and-police-are-calling-the-killer-a-gunperson/

Reply
Share
jo's avatar
jo
1d

Thank you for this deep dive.

We’ve just had another suicide in our county of a young person who identified as trans. Heartbreaking. Their trans friend died the same way ( under a train) last year. Devastating pain for these families and communities.

Reply
Share
6 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Colin Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture