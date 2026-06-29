Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Frederick R Prete's avatar
Frederick R Prete
5h

From my perspective as a neuroscientist, let me make explicit some simple facts that those reading this essay understand intuitively: For all sexually reproducing organisms, sexual maturation is a central, overriding set of developmental processes. These processes involve all physiological systems, including, I might add, the central nervous system — that is, the brain. All drugs administered will have side effects, or unintended consequences. Some are minor; some can be fatal. The consequences of these side effects may not be evident for decades, as the organism ages. You cannot reach into a system pharmacologically and simply tweak a discrete process in which you are interested. Systemically administered hormones, for instance, have body-wide effects. To think otherwise is both willful ignorance and profound arrogance. Put simply, anyone with even the most rudimentary understanding of physiology is aware of the real and unavoidable consequences of hormone administration, especially to children. As a scientist, it is unclear to me why this issue remains debatable. As a biological psychologist, I do not understand why it is assumed that hormones will solve what is, in many cases, a set of psychological and cognitive challenges faced by young people. Unfortunately, the history of psychology is rife with such tragic misunderstandings. My heart goes out to those affected.

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Sad_Mom's avatar
Sad_Mom
4h

I am in Ontario Canada and I have a 22 yo daughter on testosterone. She injects herself once a week. She was given a prescription by a nurse practitioner in a gender clinic. They test her blood every quarter to “monitor” her testosterone levels.

Everything about this is a tragedy. And every medical professional who goes along with this is criminally incompetent.

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