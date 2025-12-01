Reality’s Last Stand

Sue Seboda
14h

In order to convince a generation that the earth is flat, the teachers must first be conned into believing. Then it is necessary to suspend free discussion so reality is obscured and critical thought is minimized. Reality is demonized by declaring anyone who believes the world is round is an “ist”. Marketing makes it “cool” and/or “compassionate” to believe the earth is flat. Humans being humans, they jump on board and ignore their doubts. The question that must be asked is why. How is easy to see as described above but why was this movement started in the first place. Until we start asking and answering “why” loudly and often, the efforts to divorce people from reality and suppress free speech will continue.

Sufeitzy
10h

There’s an strange form of parasitism in biology called “predatory brood parasitism” where one animal inserts its eggs or other offspring into the brood of another, convincing the host that the eggs or offspring are their own via mimicry. Then the parasite does its best to eject the other eggs or kill the offspring while taking their attention and nurturing.

In birds there are a few options - abandon the nest, kill the eggs or tolerate the parasite. In academia, the social cost is usually too high to remove the parasitic mimic, so it is tolerated.

A interestingly-named “Mafia Theory” also finds that if birds defend the brood, sometimes the parasite egg-layer will attack the host and destroy the nest and eggs.

This is precisely the game theory model of behavior now in “academia”, trans has displaced a legitimate focus for any number of disciplines, and fighting it can come at very high cost. The parasitic “toleration” response is the most common, but it is entirely at the cost of free speech.

Until academia evolves an effective response, it will remain completely compromised with parasitism.

