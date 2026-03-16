Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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A S's avatar
A S
2d

I had some skepticism that this piece would be worthy of Reality's Last Stand when I read the first few sentences. However, I gave it a fair chance and kept reading. I found this to be well thought out, coherent, well presented, appropriate in how it introduced the Furry community to the reader, and well balanced in not overly delving into lurid or detailed descriptions of the Furry community. I will add more in a separate comment so that if people want to like what is in this comment (but not the other) they can do so.

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A S's avatar
A S
2d

I think that this article adds value to societal discussion and awareness of how radicalization and negative social behaviors can develop in a community that starts as innocuous and which at its core beliefs starts as innocuous (at least, relative to what we are talking about).

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