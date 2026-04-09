Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Greg's avatar
Greg
17hEdited

Articulate, clear, calm. Much appreciated Doctor. The vitriol of the other side tells us much.

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marsha truman's avatar
marsha truman
16h

Thank you for the info and for being so sane. You are my biology refresher course.

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