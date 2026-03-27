Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
1d

As always, clean and clear. It must get exhausting arguing elementary science with non-scientists.

Scientific reality is what persists after sociologists go to their eternal rest in the oblivion of meaninglessness.

I enjoy the debate sometimes though, like a cat enjoys playing with a mouse before eviscerating it.

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
2d

It is difficult to believe these individuals might actually believe the nonsense they present, however given the overwhelming plethora of diverse. insane, illogical, delusional ideas presented as reality in recent times, it is quite possible they are members of the cult of the unreality. “Follow the money” is also a universal truth that could persuade belief that these people are nothing more than opportunistic charlatans.

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