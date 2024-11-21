Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Dr. Michael Bailey is an American psychologist, behavioral geneticist, and professor at Northwestern University best known for his work on the etiology of sexual orientation and paraphilia. As professor for 35 years, and a researcher for over 40, Bailey has published over 100 academic articles.

Bailey is a leading expert on the topic of autogynephilia, the phenomenon of males being aroused by the thought or image of themselves as female. In 2003, Bailey wrote The Man Who Would Be Queen, a book that examines gender identity, sexual orientation, and the role of autogynephilia in male-to-female transgender experiences.

No issue in the transgender wars ignites as much division as autogynephilia (AGP). Beginning with the 2003 campaign against me and my book, The Man Who Would Be Queen, transgender activists have tried to ruin the reputations and lives of those who openly endorse the relevance of AGP for explaining gender dysphoria among many natal males. The other—“gender critical”—side recognizes the most florid manifestations of AGP, blaming it for much of the excesses of transgender activism and the epidemic of youth transition.

But the controversies don’t stop at the divide between these two camps. AGP has also caused rifts within them. In November, Genspect’s conference drew fire when openly autogynephilic Phil Illy attended wearing a blue dress. Although this caused little if any consternation at the event, it triggered a post-conference backlash. This culminated in a tense exchange between Genspect’s Stella O’Malley, who defended Phil’s attendance, and Kellie-Jay Keen, who criticized it. Similarly, Debbie Hayton’s recent autobiography, in which she discusses her AGP and the fact that not recognizing it in time caused her to transition, perhaps regrettably, provoked outrage. The main criticism was Hayton’s treatment of her wife, who subsequently defended Hayton. If that defense changed anyone’s mind, I did not notice.

Not every gender critical person agreed with those attacking Phil Illy and Debbie Hayton. Obviously, Stella O’Malley identifies as gender critical, but largely defended Illy, bending only after Kellie-Jay Keen insisted that he be kept away from children. The Heterodorx podcast devoted an episode to the Illy affair, implying that the gender critical movement had died due to “illiberalism, revulsion, femagoguery…and so much more.” Other critics of the gender criticals’ take on Illy and Hayton included Shannon Thrace. Thrace’s recent book on the end of her marriage to a man with AGP, has been celebrated as evidence of toxic autogynephilia. It is that, but it isn’t good evidence that the only good autogynephile is one who never existed. Additionally, I privately heard from several gender critical individuals who were frustrated with their allies’ treatment of Illy and Hayton and feared being ostracized if their views were publicized.

Because I often Tweet about AGP research, I am familiar with the prevailing beliefs and attitudes from both sides of the transgender wars. Like lawyers, transgender activists argue comprehensively if not consistently: that AGP doesn’t exist, that everyone has it anyway, and that when it exists, it is the consequence rather than the cause of gender dysphoria. Common gender critical assertions are that AGP is a “fetish” acquired by watching sissy porn and encouraged by older “groomers,” that AGPs are dangerous and violent sexual predators who want to invade women’s spaces, and that males with rapid-onset gender dysphoria are definitely not AGPs.

I am primarily recognized as an ally of the gender critical and an opponent of transgender activists. While I often find myself in agreement with the former rather than the latter, as a scientist, I reserve the right to disagree with anyone—including allies, friends, and family—if I believe their opinions are factually incorrect. And in this domain, there is harmful nonsense on both sides. To be sure, not all gender critical concerns about AGP are baseless. However, they too often lack sufficient nuance.

This essay is the first in a series intended to address what we know and do not know about AGP. I will pay special attention to issues that preoccupy the gender critical, who are especially likely to read this site.

Why You Should Care About Scientific Accuracy, Even About Autogynephilia

I suspect some on the gender critical side feel no obligation toward AGPs other than to keep them away from those they care about. However, it’s important that our beliefs about AGP are true, and we should resist embracing beliefs based on insufficient evidence. Otherwise, we look bad and risk doing harm. The recent release of the final report of the Cass Review was a victory for those of us who prioritize scientific evidence and careful reasoning in making significant decisions. The Cass Review concluded that the current evidence is insufficient to justify the medical gender transition of minors, contradicting a steady stream of assertions from organizations like WPATH that there is overwhelming evidence that youth benefit from such transitions. These groups undermine their credibility by consistently misrepresenting scientific data. Let’s avoid making the same mistake.

We must insist on a principled approach where we adhere to the best scientific evidence across all relevant domains. And AGP is a relevant domain. We must resist believing things about AGP merely because they’re repeated often and they affirm our prejudices. There is a large and growing body of empirical research on AGP. What does it say?