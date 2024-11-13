Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

James L. Nuzzo, PhD, is an Adjunct Senior Lecturer in the School of Medical and Health Sciences at Edith Cowan University. He is the author of over 70 peer-reviewed research articles in the field of exercise science. He writes regularly about exercise, men’s health, and academia at The Nuzzo Letter on Substack. He is also active on X @JamesLNuzzo.

PART 1

Getting a Grip on Childhood Sex Differences in Strength

“It is moreover impossible to prove that the differences in mean performances of men and women are the result of biology rather than education and training.” 1

“Feminists do not deny that bodily differences between women and men exist; rather, they claim that many, if not most, of the uses of these differences are ideological… Men have the advantage because all men’s bodies are stereotyped as bigger, stronger, and physically more capable than any woman’s body. Realistically, we know that a well-trained woman, a tall and muscular woman, a woman who has learned the arts of self-defense, a woman soldier, or a woman astronaut is a match for most men.” 2

The average adult man is physically stronger than the average adult woman, a difference that is both apparent to the naked eye and supported by extensive data. These sex differences in muscle strength correlate with differences in muscle mass. For example, in arm muscles, the average woman has 50 to 60 percent of the average man’s strength and muscle mass. In leg muscles, this figure is 60 to 70 percent.

But what about kids? Do sex differences in muscle strength exist among them? If so, at what age do they arise? Are these differences present at birth, or do they only appear after puberty? Could they be attributed to biology or socialization?

In 1985, Thomas and French conducted a seminal meta-analysis on childhood sex differences in physical fitness. They aggregated all available data on tests of fitness completed by boys and girls aged 5 to 17 across the United States.

One attribute they examined was grip strength. They discovered that post puberty, boys’ grip strength significantly exceeded that of girls. No surprise there. However, they also found that boys were stronger than girls even before puberty, albeit to a much lesser extent.

Thomas and French attributed adolescent sex difference in grip strength to biological changes that occur during puberty. However, they speculated that pre-pubertal sex differences in muscle strength were likely “mostly environmentally induced.” Consequently, they concluded that differences in muscle strength between boys and girls before puberty could “easily be eliminated if girls and boys were treated similarly.”

Thomas and French deserve credit for pioneering the use meta-analysis to quantify childhood sex differences in physical fitness. Nevertheless, their speculation that pre-pubertal girls are physically weaker than pre-pubertal boys due to social and environmental factors was questionable. Additionally, their analysis included grip strength data from only four studies, two of which were not even published in scientific journals. This limited data likely explains why they did not explore sex differences in kids younger than five years old.

Today, grip strength data in kids are plentiful, including in boys and girls under five years old. Despite this, contemporary researchers have neither attempted to update Thomas and French’s 40-year-old meta-analysis nor have they thoroughly addressed claims regarding the socialization of muscle strength before puberty.

Thus, I recently updated and expanded Thomas and French’s initial analysis, quantifying sex differences in grip strength from birth to age 16.

To indirectly explore the socialization hypothesis, I compared sex differences in grip strength across time and place. If socialization causes sex differences in muscle strength prior to puberty, then we might expect these differences to have narrowed over the past 60 years, given the increased opportunities for girls and women to participate in sports over that time. We might also expect sex differences in strength to differ between countries, reflecting differing customs and policies regarding physical activity for boys and girls.