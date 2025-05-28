Reality’s Last Stand

GBM
1d

What a sensible review from the heartland of America! As a retired pediatrician, I find this evidence-based review refreshing and informative. It seems to suggest that these medical therapies largely fail in attaining their physical and psychological targets. For the first time in my 77 years, I have found a good role for plaintiff's lawyers. Sue the physicians and hospitals who hopped on this bandwagon and brought enormous and irreversible damage to troubled young people!

Sufeitzy
1d

I think there was an error:

All children exposed to estrogen during puberty halt long bone growth fairly quickly. Estrogen triggers the epiphyseal plate to ossify or fuse which locks height in.

Girls at puberty are taller than boys because puberty and growth hormone starts earlier. They also cease growing earlier because of estrogen and earlier cessation of puberty.

Boys get estrogen through a process of aromatisation, converting testosterone to estrogen; this takes some time to build up estrogen, so boys grow taller than girls usually, since girls have estrogen quite quickly from functioning ovaries which halts their long bone growth.

The paper mentioned was relative to reduction in testosterone, not supraphysiologic doses of “estrogen”

Chemically sterilizing a boy will allow them to grow quite tall, unless estrogen receptors in their epiphyseal plate are irreversibly triggered.

Girls chemically sterilized before epiphyseal plate fusion will also grow quite tall.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC34445/#:~:text=In%20some%20mammals%2C%20including%20humans,men%20and%20women%20(10).

This is well-known by endocrinologists and has been used by some to predict “too tall girls” and they are given excess estrogen to make sure “they are not too tall”, a fairly terrible things.

Secondarily, men who have been castrated - castrati - grow extremely tall.

So, in all cases - boys and girls - chemically (or surgically) sterilizing them will cause abnormal growth in long bones unless their growth is suppressed with estrogen.

===

Most of the other observations are correct, but the child is never “in between” sexes.

With no estrogen they appear as abnormally tall children (Castrati), and in the case of female.

With excess testosterone, women will have some masculinized hair patterns - but facial and chest hair is not unknown on women. They will bone problems I suspect because they will have insufficient testosterone for aromatisation to estrogen for healthy development. They will also undergo premature menopause.

Boys will grow abnormally tall without supplemental estrogen, and without testosterone key parts of their body won’t mature - circulatory, cognitive, and muscular.

