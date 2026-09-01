Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Greg's avatar
Greg
7h

What a fascinating essay; thank you!

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
2h

When I was a child we would catch the occasional praying mantis and put it in a terrarium, feeding it live flies and crickets. One of the fascinating aspects of their eating behavior was that they would at a leisurely pace chew off the head of the insect, then equally slowly and meditatively eat in a circular manner around the insects body. We would keep the mantis in the terrarium for a couple weeks or so then let them go.

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