Weekly Reality Report
September 19, 2024
What is the Weekly Reality Report?
The Weekly Reality Report is published every week for paying subscribers. It includes a roundup of the previous week’s articles on Reality’s Last Stand, a reading list of interesting opinion pieces with summaries from around the web, relevant news headlines to keep you informed, and a special Moment of Zen.
Upgrade to a paid subscription to access the full Realty Report below! Your support is greatly appreciated.
The Illusion of Consensus Podcast
Last week I had the pleasure of talking with Rav Arora, an essayist and co-founder ofwith Stanford health professor Jay Bhattacharya. We covered a lot of ground, from the definition of sex, the importance of sex-based language in law, male and female sports, and more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Reality’s Last Stand to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.