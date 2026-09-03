Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Whitney's avatar
Richard Whitney
1hEdited

This is a well-written and fairly persuasive article, but I think you undermine the strength of the argument by supporting the narrative that Moderna has made this incredible breakthrough of a cancer "vaccine." It's not actually a vaccine at all, it's applications are very limited and Moderna has a long way to go to prove that it is both safe and effective. See, e.g., https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-mrna-gold-rush-why-modernas-cancer

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-launches-mrna-cancer-vaccine-trial-experts-warn-risks/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Colin Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture