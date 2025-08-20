Reality’s Last Stand is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

About the Author

Dr. Colin Wright is an evolutionary biology PhD, Manhattan Institute Fellow, and CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Reality’s Last Stand. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Times, the New York Post, Newsweek, City Journal, Quillette, Queer Majority, and other major news outlets and peer-reviewed journals.

The Trump administration’s promise to dismantle DEI is not political theater. It’s a response to a widespread, illegal system of racial preferences that has taken hold in America’s top institutions. These programs routinely violate the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race. Yet under the banner of “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” universities and government agencies have adopted policies that exclude people based on their skin color—usually whites and Asians. In many cases, it’s not even subtle. It’s written into grant requirements, hiring criteria, and admissions policies.

As more people speak out, more documents are unearthed, and more lawsuits are filed, the defenders of DEI are beginning to panic.

In a recent article published in The Conversation, sociologist Fred Pincus attempts to dismiss concerns about so-called “reverse discrimination” as nothing more than a paranoid delusion pushed by the political right. His argument rests on two pillars, yet neither comes close to proving his point.