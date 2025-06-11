Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
5h

It is sad that some people who are educated will go along with an ideology that doesn’t reflect basic reality. It would be interesting to find out the motives . They must know that they are not being honest. So why do they perpetuate the falsehood of the gender cult?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
@,@'s avatar
@,@
4h

Humoring lunacy, is not an adaptive trait,

These lemings spiral their way into oblivion while others pickup the pieces left in their wake.

This too will pass, one hopes they are defamed and dispensed with at a more rapid pace then nature often allows

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Colin Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture