Reality’s Last Stand

Reality’s Last Stand

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Mary O'Connor's avatar
Mary O'Connor
6d

Thank you, Colin. Another great article. The tide is turning...more and more people are seeing the reality that a man can never be a woman! Thank you for ALL you do to support this!

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Thomas Mueller's avatar
Thomas Mueller
6d

QoD:

“Black trans lesbian with a penile aesthetic.”

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