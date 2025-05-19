Reality’s Last Stand

Ute Heggen
4h

I've also been attacked, trolled, defamed and ostracized with specious accusations. Buck Angel, though, used to be very pro-transition and influenced many lesbians like herself. She has not made statements to wrap up the grooming of lesbians she used to engage in, nor has she said she regrets the crass sex act she performed nude on the Howard Stern show.

The fact is, no adult does the "transition" without hurting others. My ex-husband refused to participate in the required therapy for our 9 year old son, who expressed suicidal ideation at school 2 years after his so-called "sex reassignment surgery," when he was trying out various versions of Mama-Neddy our 2 sons were suddenly supposed to say instead of Daddy. This is common in the children of crossdressing fathers who take their fetish out of the bedroom, as is the physical and sexual abuse they subjected the wife to before she got out. In my data on 67 trans widows, over 1/3 of us experienced one or both. About half of us were publicly defamed by ex and his therapists, friends and relatives. Even our own children. A trans widow who has spoken out with her story for 6 years now has suddenly withdrawn from her advocacy for this sisterhood, as her now adult children demanded she stop or she will lose this relationship, despite the fact she raised them without child support from the crossdressing father. Please stop saying "as long as it does not hurt anyone else" without watching Behind the Looking Glass at Lime Soda Films youtube channel, where many of us are also individually profiled. Here's author Christine Benvenuto's profile from my channel, Trans Widow Ute Heggen. Her husband tried to make sure she'd never work again:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXGPi3qEV0g&list=PLOFlPPQm71IgFGCRHe5VxMtDlq1qtJQCy&index=28

Please, please stop saying this trope "as long as it doesn't hurt anyone else." Please write about trans widows, link Lime Soda Films or my channel or transwidowsvoices.org.

Greg
4h

This is a perfect example of the cultural corrosiveness of the trans convulsion. Just so sad. And even with the awareness of the influence, money, and engineering of some very duplicitous people (Dentons, Pritzkers, etc.), it remains mystifying to me how such a tiny minority have gained such outsized influence.

